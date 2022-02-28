Minnesota state budget now projecting a $9.25 billion surplus

State senators are yelling, "show me the money!" as Minnesota's budget surplus has grown even more, coming out to a projected $9.25 billion.

The updated forecast is a whopping $1.5 billion more than the Minnesota Management and Budget projected it would be in December for the current two-year budget period.

The improved forecast is being credited to higher incomes, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecasts, the agency said.

The announcement of the increase to the surplus has state GOP members ready to respond. Republicans are saying it's proof that Minnesotans are over-taxed, wanting to invest the surplus in tax breaks.

"It simply means one thing," State Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said. "The state of Minnesota is collecting too much money from the taxpayer."

State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt also shared his thoughts on the surplus, giving a similar opinion to Miller.

"You know we can mince this all you want, but the reality is, Minnesotans expect us to reduce their taxes permanently, and that's what we will do," Daudt said.