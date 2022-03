Wild update: After a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday, the Wild begins a two-game trip at Philadelphia on Thursday before visiting Buffalo on Friday. The Wild, which has lost four in a row and six of seven, has been outscored 34-20 in those seven games. … G Cam Talbot has given up 17 goals in his past four games and Kaapo Kahkonen 14 in his past four games. … D Matt Dumba (lower body injury) is on the trip. F Jordan Greenway (upper body) has missed the past three games but is skating.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO