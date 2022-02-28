ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“A Taste of New Orleans” on Oahu

By Dallis Ontiveros
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsX5X_0eRdAGKn00

Mardi Gras season is coming to an end but you can still grab a local taste on Oahu. Dallis Ontiveros went live from “A Taste of New Orleans” Cajun Cuisine with more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KHON2

Food 2Go — Kupu Hawaii

Yes, we're talking about the Kupu food truck. Joining us with all the great details is Kaulana Mccabe, senior program manager at Kupu. Details at KHON2.com.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
KHON2

Canoe festival returns to Kualoa, Hakipuʻu this Saturday

Our Native Hawaiian ancestors arrived on the shores of Hawaiʻi via their canoes on the ocean and the stars up above. But because it's vitally important that we continue this traditional knowledge today, an event called "Kualoa/Hakipuʻu Canoe Festival" returns in person here this weekend.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajun Cuisine
KHON2

Oh My Grill opens new restaurant location in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oh My Grill is a locally owned Hawaiian barbecue restaurant with the mission to serve tasty Hawaiian BBQ plates with generous portions at affordable prices. They recently announced a new location popping up in Aiea located in the Pearl Kai Shopping Center located off of Kamehameha Highway. JJ Lee with Oh My […]
AIEA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
KHON2

Par Pacific halts Russian oil purchases for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. said they have suspended purchases of Russian crude oil for their Hawaii refinery. This information comes in a statement from Par Pacific’s website on Thursday, March 3. According to their website, Par Pacific “owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii.” […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Honolulu soldier, photographer wins top honors

United States Space Force Master Sergeant Angelina "Elle" Melendez, of Mililani, and owner of Elle Rosegold Photography, a studio on Bishop Street has something to smile about behind her camera while capturing the true essence of women around her.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy