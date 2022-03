BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Career and Technical Education facilities across North Dakota will have to wait a little longer to receive grants through the state’s CTE Board. Before the board could sign off on allocating $68.3 million, they voted unanimously to hold off until they receive more documentation from the review team. They say they want to get everyone’s viewpoints before making any decisions.

