Environment

Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 28 (UPI) — A United Nations-backed study on the effects of climate change again noted on Monday that the world is on pace to see irreversible environmental troubles in the coming years if more isn’t done by humanity to control greenhouse gases. The Intergovernmental Panel on...

gephardtdaily.com

The Independent

Cities facing flooding and ‘unbearable’ heat but key to tackling climate crisis, UN report says

Cities are hotspots for the damaging impacts of the climate crisis but are also where key opportunities for tackling the emergency lie, according to a new landmark report by the United Nations. Human health, livelihoods and infrastructure, including transport, water and sanitation in urban settings are being negatively impacted by rising global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) said. The world’s leading authority on climate science said marginalised communities were disproportionately feeling the effects of the climate crisis in cities.The new IPPC report – written by 270 scientists from dozens of countries around the world – focused on...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

A new science report from the United Nations spells out in excruciating detail the pain of climate change to people and the planet with the idea — the hope really — that if leaders pay attention, some of the worst can be avoided or lessened. One scientist calls...
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

5 key takeaways from the new U.N. report on climate change

With attention fixed on the war raging in Ukraine just days after an invasion by Russia, there’s a greater-than-normal risk that the latest report from the coalition of top scientists on the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will go overlooked. Which is, in a way, something that the hundreds of authors worried about in compiling this 3,500-page report: Among the worst case scenarios analyzed for future warming is a world where “a resurgent nationalism, concerns about competitiveness and security, and regional conflicts” make global collaboration nearly impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
Mother Jones

New IPCC Report: Addressing Climate Change Is Now About Damage Control

This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Scientists have long warned that time is of the essence to stop emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Now, in a new international report released on Monday, they argue the clock is also ticking on efforts to adapt to the devastating consequences of climate change. Rising seas, scorching wildfires, and devastating droughts already jeopardize billions of people worldwide—these, and other climate impacts, are expected to get much worse over the coming decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#United Nations#Ipcc
Shropshire Star

New UN report on climate impacts – key questions answered

The latest assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change looks at impacts, adaptation and vulnerability. The latest climate report from the UN has been described as “an atlas of human suffering”. Here are answers to some key questions about the report. – What is the report?. It...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

UN Climate Report Urges World To Adapt Now, Or Suffer Later

Climate change is upon us and humanity is far from ready, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls for drastic action on a huge scale: A third to a half of the planet needs to be conserved to ensure future food and freshwater supplies. Coastal cities need plans to keep people safe from storms and rising seas. And more.
ENVIRONMENT
wfit.org

Top scientists say climate change has irreversibly impacted Florida

Unchecked climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly — and the world has a limited window to stop it from getting worse, according to a new global report from the world’s top scientists. “The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Fukushima nuclear disaster victims win $12m in damages

Japan’s Supreme Court on Friday has ruled that victims of the Fukushima disaster should be paid compensation for the tragedy.In a first decision of its kind, the court said that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) should should pay 1.4 billion yen ($12m or about £9.1m) in damages to about 3,700 residents whose lives were upended by the nuclear disaster in 2011.The damages cover three of more than 30 class-action lawsuits filed against the company.The compensation will average to about 380,000 yen ($3,290) per plaintiff, public broadcaster NHK reported.The nuclear disaster affected tens of thousands of people when a powerful earthquake in northeast Japan triggered a tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, which sparked a nuclear meltdown on 11 March 2011.More follows Read More Mystery of mummified ‘mermaid’ with human face and tail is probed by scientistsMust-watch Asian films and TV shows coming to streaming services in MarchNorth Korea tests reconnaissance satellite and takes pictures from space
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Widespread, unavoidable, irreversible: UN report spells out climate impact

The new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also sets out options for – and limits to – adapting to rising temperatures. The UN’s new report on climate impacts, vulnerable communities and adapting to rising temperatures spells out the grave and mounting threats the world faces.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

IPCC report: 10 key findings from major global climate assessment

The world’s leading authority on the climate crisis, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has published the second chapter of its most sweeping assessment in seven years.The report describes how the climate crisis is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet, and calls for urgent, transformative action to secure our future.On Monday, a 36-page summary report was released to the public. Here are 10 of the key takeaways.Most European countries to see drop in agricultural production“Substantive” falls in crops are projected for large swathes of Europe this century, according to the IPCC report. Though...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

On land and sea, climate change causing 'irreversible' losses: UN

Climate change has already caused "irreversible losses" for Nature, UN experts have said, warning that if emissions are not cut quickly, warming could trigger chain reactions with potentially catastrophic effects for all species, including humans. All forms of life on Earth are linked together by a vast web of causes...
ENVIRONMENT
10NEWS

Florida affected by 'potentially irreversible' climate change, new global report says

FLORIDA, USA — Climate change is about to get worse, a new global science report says. And, its impacts have caused "potentially irreversible" changes to Florida. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said Monday that while climate change is already making extreme weather more deadly, it is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an "unavoidable" increase in risks.
FLORIDA STATE
