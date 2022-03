JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 2021, there were more than 20 million concealed permits issued in the United States, almost 50% jump from 2016. The scope of those who carry is changing. Women, men, people of all ages, backgrounds, races are licensed to carry. In a Google Trends search, people say they got their concealed weapons license because of the uptick in mass shootings, but for those who are carrying a weapon legally... it's hard to determine who is confident in using their gun.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO