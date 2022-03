Suns -6 The Knicks are struggling and now have to face the league’s best team. The Suns are 50-12, including 27-7 at home. Chris Paul is out and Devin Booker is in the health and safety protocols, but Phoenix just defeated Portland 120-90 without its two star players. Despite the absences of Paul and Booker, six players scored in double-figures. Cameron Johnson, who came off the bench, led the team with 20 points in 24 minutes. Point guard Cameron Payne returned after missing time with injury and had five points to go along with eight assists in 20 minutes.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO