Matt Hardy Reflects On Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party At House Of Glory

Well folks, there’s just no stopping the winding road towards WrestleMania is there. Tonight we’ve got some matches lined up as we continue moving towards that hallowed event, Ronda Rousey will be in action against Sonya Deville (can’t wait for the shenanigans), the Smackdown tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso will allegedly defend their belts against the Viking Raiders, and Sami Zayn will defend his “prestigious” Intercontinental title against Ricochet. We’re still gearing up for Zayn to defend that belt at Mania against Johnny Knoxville, so a title change seems highly unlikely. The build for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is still ongoing, and last week Roman lost his cool a little bit at the contract signing but ultimately Brock stood tall after killing a bunch of security goons. That pretty much covers the major story lines for the moment, so let’s get into the action.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO