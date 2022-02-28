Corey Graves & Carmella Discuss Whether They Were Hesitant To Do New Reality Series

At the end of the "Love is Blind 2 Reunion" they teased a new reality series. The series is from the creators of Love is Blind. It's called "The Ultimatum". Six couples put their love to the test. They arrive as a couple and then they split and get paired up with someone new who they will live with for three weeks. At the end they will have to decide if they will go back with the person they arrived with, stay with the new person or end up single. It is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Drops April 6 with episodes 1-8; April 13th is the finale and then a reunion special.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO