ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Man Arrested In Landover Drug Deal Gone Bad, Police Say

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kqqim_0eRd9Buu00
Mugshot of Preston Hollis Jr. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old driver earlier this month in a drug deal gone bad, authorities in Prince George's County said.

Preston Hollis Jr., of Landover, shot Jonathan Jamison Jr., while he was behind the wheel of a vehicle on the 6900 block of Forest Terrace around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, police said.

Responding officers found Jamison's car crashed into a house, and Jamison in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation revealed Hollis and Jamison knew each other and that the shooting happened during a drug transaction. Hollis was being held on a no-bond status.

No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Shot At Deer Park Intersection

A teenager was hospitalized on Long Island after being shot while being driven through a busy intersection, police said. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 in Deer Park. According to investigators, a 19-year-old passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
DEER PARK, NY
Daily Voice

IDs Sought For Pair In Gunpoint Baltimore Rape: Police

Police in Baltimore are seeking the identity of two individuals wanted for raping a female victim at gunpoint last month, they said. The victim was walking on the 2500 block of Garrison Boulevard when two unknown males driving in a white 4-door sedan pulled up around 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Roosevelt Man Accused Of Targeting 71-Year-Old In Lottery Scam

A Long Island man was charged after investigators reported that he tried to scam a 71-year-old man by pretending the man won the lottery and needed to pay taxes. Christopher Davis, age 27, of Roosevelt, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, according to an announcement from the Nassau County Police Department on Wednesday, March 2.
ROOSEVELT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Landover, MD
Landover, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Couple Killed Elderly Man Then Stole His Car: Authorities

A Maryland couple were arrested on accusations they killed an elderly man whom they knew then stole his car, authorities in Maryland said. Ashley Pearl Zentz, 34, and Armando Moreno, Jr., 50 — both of Edgewood — were charged in the February murder of Gerald Wayne Champ after his car was found in Baltimore County, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Teen With Pepper Spray, Dog In West Babylon

A 48-year-old man on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly chasing down, physically, and verbally assaulting a teen boy who knocked on his door as a prank. A 13-year-old boy was walking in West Babylon with five friends from one of their homes on 14th Avenue shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday, March 2 in the direction of the playground at Tooker Elementary School, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
WEST BABYLON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Yonkers, Police Say

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in what may have been a targeted killing in Westchester County. The victim was found Thursday, March 3 inside an apartment in Yonkers located at 284 Riverdale Ave. When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim dead with...
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Voice

Orange Man Towed, Junked 13 Vehicles Using Bogus Insurance Papers In North Jersey, Police Say

A 34-year-old New Jersey man was charged with theft after having more than a dozen vehicles towed and junked using bogus insurance papers, authorities said. Anthony Greene, of Orange, walked up to older model cars parked on Essex County streets and collected their vehicle identification numbers from Oct. 22, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2021, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
228K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy