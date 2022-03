Karl Marx claimed that religion was the opium of the people. I’m not a social historian so I don’t know if that was an accurate statement in Marx’s day, but today it is clear that sports are the opium of the people. Sporting events and athletes are constantly in the news. One of the easiest ways to begin a conversation with a friend or a stranger is to talk about the most recent big game. Super Bowl Sunday is practically a national holiday. Pope John Paul II when speaking of his love of soccer (aka football to most of the world) said, “Out of all the unimportant things, football is the most important.”

NFL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO