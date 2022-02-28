Man wins $1 million lottery prize during stop to buy a ginger ale
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A thirsty Massachusetts man who stopped at a store to buy a ginger ale ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot.
Nicholas Fulmer of Dracut told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he stopped at the Market Basket in Lowell because the store carries a specific brand of ginger ale that he likes.
Fulmer said he decided while in the store to buy a 100X The Cash scratch.
The ticket turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner. Fulmer chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $650,000.
Fulmer said he plans to put his winnings toward buying a house.
