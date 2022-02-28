ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Man wins $1 million lottery prize during stop to buy a ginger ale

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A thirsty Massachusetts man who stopped at a store to buy a ginger ale ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot.

Nicholas Fulmer of Dracut told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he stopped at the Market Basket in Lowell because the store carries a specific brand of ginger ale that he likes.

Fulmer said he decided while in the store to buy a 100X The Cash scratch.

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner. Fulmer chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $650,000.

Fulmer said he plans to put his winnings toward buying a house.

Comments / 232

N-JOY LESS PAIN
3d ago

Need to hear positive news this days Congrats to you hope it blesses you and your family and hope your someone in need those ppl truly deserve a break

Reply(1)
117
lisa eberhart
3d ago

congratulations. that's like a dream come true. if I could just win money to pay one month where's the bills that would be hitting the jackpot for me. it would be super nice with all that money I just need a little break.. lol.. but don't we all? wishing everybody luck. I'm so tired of struggling everyday. I take one day at a time that's all I can do. 💔❤️. it could be way worse and my daughter and I could be living on the street. so I am very grateful and thankful for that. ❤️❤️

Reply(2)
60
Jax Lee
3d ago

congratulations......I like a specific kind of Ginger Ale .....Vodka and Vernors....Im next because Daddy needs some new shoes...😏

Reply(2)
42
LOTTERY
