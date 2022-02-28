ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Four Dollar Gas in March?!?

Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - AAA is forecasting you'll be spending a lot of green by Saint Patrick's Day to fill up your car. The automobile agency predicting gas will cross four dollars nationally by March 17th. It last hit that level in 2008.

The current average for a gallon of gas in Richmond is $3.40. The number is only up two cents from last week. However, crude oil just recently crossed the important barrier of $100 a barrel before settling back in the nineties.

Spokesman Morgan Dean says the oil market does not like volatility.

Newsradio WRVA

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

