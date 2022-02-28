Ukraine's UN ambassador suggests Putin should 'kill himself' like Hitler did 'in the bunker'

Ukraine's a mbassador to the United Nations condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert.

The diplomat, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivered a defiant speech during Monday's emergency General Assembly session, suggesting Putin should "kill himself" like Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did "in the bunker."

PUTIN ORDERS NUCLEAR DETERRENT FORCES ON ALERT AMID GROWING TENSIONS

"We have been prompted to call for an emergency special session, as the level of the threat to the global security has been equated to that of the Second World War or even higher following Putin's order to put [on] alert Russian nuclear forces," Kyslytsya said.

"If [Putin] wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in the bunker did in Berlin in May 1945," Kyslytsya continued.

His comment, referencing the German dictator committing suicide in a bunker on April 30, 1945, as Soviet forces stormed Berlin , comes as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine .

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya pushed the blame back on Ukraine for Russia's current military action in the country, stating that "Russian actions are being distorted."

"We constantly hear lies, fakes about indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities, hospitals, schools, kindergartens," Nebenzya said. "The Russian army does not pose a threat to the civilians of Ukraine."

Nebenzya's statement came after Amnesty International reported that one child and two civilians were killed when a Ukrainian preschool was hit with Russian cluster munitions on Friday. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians are known to have been killed in the invasion, 14 of whom were identified as children, and 1,684 people, including 116 children, were injured.