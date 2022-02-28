ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine's UN ambassador suggests Putin should 'kill himself' like Hitler did 'in the bunker'

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Ukraine's a mbassador to the United Nations condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert.

The diplomat, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivered a defiant speech during Monday's emergency General Assembly session, suggesting Putin should "kill himself" like Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did "in the bunker."

PUTIN ORDERS NUCLEAR DETERRENT FORCES ON ALERT AMID GROWING TENSIONS

"We have been prompted to call for an emergency special session, as the level of the threat to the global security has been equated to that of the Second World War or even higher following Putin's order to put [on] alert Russian nuclear forces," Kyslytsya said.

"If [Putin] wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in the bunker did in Berlin in May 1945," Kyslytsya continued.

His comment, referencing the German dictator committing suicide in a bunker on April 30, 1945, as Soviet forces stormed Berlin , comes as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine .

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya pushed the blame back on Ukraine for Russia's current military action in the country, stating that "Russian actions are being distorted."

"We constantly hear lies, fakes about indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities, hospitals, schools, kindergartens," Nebenzya said. "The Russian army does not pose a threat to the civilians of Ukraine."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Nebenzya's statement came after Amnesty International reported that one child and two civilians were killed when a Ukrainian preschool was hit with Russian cluster munitions on Friday. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians are known to have been killed in the invasion, 14 of whom were identified as children, and 1,684 people, including 116 children, were injured.

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Un#The United Nations#Russian#General Assembly#Nazi#Ukrainian#German#Soviet#The Washington Examiner#Amnesty International
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

