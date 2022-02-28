ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

How To Watch ‘American Idol’ 2022 on Hulu

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RMan_0eRd76EQ00

American Idol is back for its historic 20th season. The beloved reality competition series has been around for two decades now, and has seen a number of players rise to stardom in its years on both Fox and ABC. This year, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return as judges with Ryan Seacrest as host. The only question that remains: who will be this year’s Idol?

Last night (Feb. 27), the singing showdown returned with a whole array of new competitors vying for a shot at the live shows. One of the most notable competitors was Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace Franklin, who, unfortunately, didn’t make it past the auditions rounds. Perhaps we’ll see her again one day in future auditions for the show!

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming American Idol on Hulu, live, and beyond.

When is American Idol on?

American Idol airs Sunday nights at 8/7c.

What channel is American Idol on?

The reality competition has a home on ABC. If you’re not in front of a TV, though, is American Idol streaming anywhere? Let’s take a look.

Is American Idol live on streaming? How to stream American Idol online:

You can watch American Idol live every night over at the ABC website or via the ABC app. You’ll just need cable credentials to log in and start streaming live. Don’t have a cable log-in? No problem. You can also watch American Idol live on Sundays by subscribing to a premium service like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll find an ABC livestream on each of those platforms.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch American Idol live every Sunday on streamers like Peacock or Hulu. The show does, however, upload new episodes to Hulu. Keep reading to find out more info.

When do new episodes of American Idol land on Hulu? How to watch American Idol on Hulu:

New episodes of American Idol Season 20 will begin streaming on Hulu the day after they air on ABC. Head on over to Hulu to start streaming Episode 1 now, with new episodes released every Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Here’s How to Impress the Judges During Your ‘American Idol’ Audition

With American Idol approaching its historic 20th season, the show’s producers have seen their fair share of the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to the audition process. It took a while for most viewers to realize that the judges who sit on the panel are not actually sitting in the audition room judging thousands of contestants. Before an aspiring singer steps foot in front Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie they undergo a grueling process with casting producers as the first step.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Aretha Franklin
Vibe

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Gets Career Advice From Lionel Richie During ‘American Idol’ Audition: Watch

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday (Feb. 27)’s episode of American Idol, Aretha Franklin’s legacy was front and center. The late singer’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace, took the stage in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. With it being her national debut, Grace did her best to amaze the judges with her personal renditions of Lauryn Hill’s “Killing Me Softly.” However, her nerves were noticeable, as pointed out by Richie and Bryan. They felt her performance was “subdued.”More from VIBE.comA Tribe Called Quest Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 InductionClive Davis Turned Down...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#American Idol#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Abc#Youtube Tv#Directv
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: March 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is going to make you feel like you’ve got the luck of the Irish all month long with their list of new content available for streaming this March. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful March 2022 premieres is sure to have something for everyone.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
Kicker 102.5

19-Year-Old Construction Worker Noah Thompson Lays Country on Thick During ‘American Idol’ Audition [Watch]

Country music was well-represented on Sunday (Feb. 27) in just the first few minutes of American Idol’s highly-anticipated Season 20 premiere. The show welcomed Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie back to its judging panel, and did not disappoint with its search of finding some of the nation's most promising artists, even on its debut night.
MUSIC
Decider.com

New on Amazon Prime Video March 2022

Prime Video is revving up their engine for March. Continuing their great 2022 with more hits, the streamer will continue hit series Upload into a second season, along with The Boys spinoff series Diabolical. And if Being the Ricardos didn’t offer enough I Love Lucy behind-the-scenes goodness, catch up with the couple once more in the streamer’s upcoming doc Lucy and Desi.
TV & VIDEOS
Star News Group

Manasquan musician to appear on ‘American Idol’

MANASQUAN — Manasquan will be cheering for hometown musician Cole Hallman as he performs on “American Idol” during its 20th season premiere on ABC-TV at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Mr. Hallman, 22, and his family plan to watch the show at their home in Manasquan, or at his uncle’s house in Brielle.
MANASQUAN, NJ
ABC13 Houston

American Idol: Contestants to watch and one who left Katy Perry speechless

LOS ANGELES -- The auditions continue on American Idol from Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles this Sunday night, and we know at least one contestant leaves Katy Perry speechless!. That contest is not Leah Marlene, a Toronto native who moved to Normal, Illinois at a young age. She is definitely...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy