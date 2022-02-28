ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Millions of families and low-income Americans to get average $3,536 tax refunds tomorrow – see if you will too

By Elizabeth Barton
 4 days ago

MILLIONS of taxpayers had to be more patient than usual this year, as their refunds couldn't be processed until mid-February.

The wait is about to pay off, though, as the IRS will issue another wave of refunds for March 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MM004_0eRd75Lh00
Families claiming the EITC or ACTC may see money back March 1

If you're one of the roughly 2.5million Americans who've filed but not yet received your return, you could see the funds as soon as tomorrow.

Refunds that included the earned income tax credit (EITC) and the child tax credit (CTC) couldn't be processed until weeks after the tax season opened on January 24, 2022.

While claiming more credits always adds to wait time, it was especially true this year as families filed for credits offered during the pandemic.

Because of the volume of money going out to families, the IRS needed additional review time.

The extra time was granted by a law Congress passed in 2015, giving the IRS an extension to review for fraudulent returns that try to cash in on refunds for special credits.

Fortunately, some of these patient families can get their refunds tomorrow.

Who can expect a refund on March 1?

Taxpayers who claimed the EITC or the CTC may still be waiting for a refund.

Filers who claimed the EITC or the CTC, and meet the following three conditions, should get a refund payment by March 1:

  • You filed your return online
  • You choose to receive your refund by direct deposit
  • The IRS found no issues with your tax return

Also, filers who want to get an idea of their expected payment date can use the Where's My Refund tool, made available by the IRS.

The tool was also updated with deposit dates for most early EITC and CTC refund filers on February 19, 2022, the IRS has announced.

The average refund is currently $3,536, based on the weeks until February 18.

What is the EITC?

According to the IRS, the EITC is the government's largest refundable federal income tax credit for low to moderate-income workers.

Last year, almost 25million families received over $60billion in EITC credits, with an average EITC payment of $2,411.

For 2021, the EITC is worth as much as $6,728 for a family with three or more children.

What is the CTC?

Under the American Rescue Plan, advance payments of up to half of the 2021 child tax credit - $1,800 per child - were sent to eligible taxpayers.

If you received advance payments, you can claim the rest of the child tax credit, if eligible, when you file your 2021 tax return.

If you didn't receive any advanced payments, you can claim the full amount of the 2021 child tax credit, even if you don’t normally file a tax return.

The 2022 federal tax filing deadline is April 18

If you haven't filed your tax return, now is the time to act. The 2022 federal tax filing deadline is April 18, 2022.

For most taxpayers, it takes time to gather the necessary documents and information needed to file a return.

For more on your tax refund, here are five key documents you’ll need to claim up to $22,503 from the IRS.

When it comes to filing, tax expert Ahad Ali shared 12 tips to The Sun on how to best prepare.

Plus, check out and see if you need to pay back your stimulus checks to the IRS.

Comments / 25

