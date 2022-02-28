ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why you don’t want to rent a one-bedroom apartment in New York City

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jRZQ_0eRd73aF00
New York City is the most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to an analysis. Georgie Wileman

When it comes to the most expensive cities in America to rent a one-bedroom apartment, New York is king of the hill and top of the heap.

The median price of a one-bedroom apartment rental in the five boroughs as of Feb. 1 was $3,100, a 26% year-over-year increase, according to an analysis by Zumper’s National Index.

That is almost $200 more expensive than the second-most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom apartment — San Francisco.

The median price of a one-bedroom rental in San Francisco was $2,930 — or 11% higher than the same time last year.

Boston saw a whopping 32% increase in the median price of one-bedroom apartment rentals — $2,700 as of Feb. 1, according to Zumper’s National Index.

The city that saw the largest year-over-year increase was Miami, where the median price of a one-bedroom apartment jumped 34% to $2,420.

The top 10 was rounded by San Jose, California ($2,470); Washington, DC ($2,220); Los Angeles, California ($2,190); San Diego, California ($2,170); Oakland, California ($2,100); and Scottsdale, Arizona ($1,950).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMmFh_0eRd73aF00
The median price of a one-bedroom rental in the five boroughs is $3,100 a month.

The sky-high rent can be blamed on extremely high demand to live in the city coupled with low inventory.

A recent study found that New York City approved less new housing per resident than any other city in the Northeast in 2020.

The figures are bad news for the Big Apple, as remote workers continue to flock to cheaper cities like Miami and Austin. They both approved many times the number of new units as New York in 2020 — 7.6 and 17.8, respectively.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Half of renters in New York pay too much rent

Renters looking for a place to call home in the Capital District, or anywhere else in New York, may have noticed the price of rent is going up. Financial experts suggest people spend 30% of their gross income on rent, but in New York that may be next to impossible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Where You'll Still Need To Wear A Mask In NYC After Mandate Lifts March 7

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Tri-State area governors have agreed to broadly lift face covering mandates next week amid continually declining COVID cases and hospitalizations. Per new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have each settled on Monday, March...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
HipHopDX.com

Brooklyn Woo Gang Members Busted For $4.3M COVID-19 Scheme That Funded Drill Rap Videos

Brooklyn, NY – Nearly 12 men associated with the Woo Gang based in Brooklyn have been taken into custody in connection with a massive unemployment fraud case. According to the New York Post, 11 suspects, nine of which who lived in Brooklyn, were arrested and charged on Thursday (February 17), for allegedly stealing $4.9 million in COVID-19 unemployment relief funds.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#San Francisco#San Diego#The Big Apple
Daily Mail

AOC is 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible': Landlord of Manhattan ad creative, 35, stabbed 40 times by out-on-bail crook slams progressive for claiming NYC crime wave is down to withdrawing child tax credit

The Manhattan landlord of the 35-year-old Asian advertising creative who was knifed to death by a free-on-bail homeless career criminal has slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for pinning the crime surge on child tax credits expiring. Brian Chin called the left-wing firebrand 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible' for comments she made the...
HOMELESS
CBS New York

Mayor Adams says COVID-19 vaccine mandate in restaurants, bars, theaters could be lifted by March 7

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams  announced Sunday that a dramatic drop in coronavirus infections could lead to the lifting of vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters as soon as March 7.His announcement came shortly after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her own plans to lift the state's mask mandate on schools, effective Wednesday."I'm happy to hear it, if we can get away with it scientifically because I think, boy, we've got to restart New York all the way," resident Tom Fountain told CBS2's Thalia Perez.Adams said the city would also lift the mask mandate on about 1 million of the city's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Thrillist

NYC Is Ending Its Indoor Vaccine Mandate & School Mask Rules

With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he plans to end NYC's indoor vaccine mandate. Adams revealed that—as long as COVID cases stay on a downward trajectory—he will drop the vaccine mandate on Monday, March 7. Indoor mask mandates in the city's school system will end on the same day, although voluntary masking is still allowed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Clueless San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin disses law-abiding citizens

“We’re dealing with a small number of wealthy individuals,” said embattled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin of the forces driving his recall vote, in an utterly clueless interview with The New York Times. Sorry, but numbers don’t lie: 83,000 people signed the current recall petition against Boudin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy