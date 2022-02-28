ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Local liquor store chain pulls Russian vodka over invasion of Ukraine

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local liquor store chain cut ties with Russian brands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

One Stop Wine and Spirits, which has two locations in Johnson City, will no longer carry a flagship Russian spirit.

“This morning I had a conversation with Phil Scharfstein,” said One Stop Manager Cammie Kirkland. “And we had already decided to pull all of our Russian vodkas, just in support of Ukraine.”

Scharfstein, One Stop’s owner, told News Channel 11 that while his stores only carried one imported Russian vodka, Russian Standard, they will no longer be found in the aisles. Roughly one case was pulled from the shelves Monday morning and won’t be making another appearance unless conditions change.

“We’re taking it day-by-day,” Kirkland said regarding the store’s potential to restock. At the time of publication, diplomatic discussions along the Belarusian border are underway with the potential to change the outlook of the war.

Kirkland told News Channel 11 that in recent years, Russian vodka was already on its own way out. Stalling sales and increasing shipping challenges had the store stocking only one brand by the time of the invasion, which was met with international sanctions targeting nearly every aspect of the Russian economy.

Many other brands found in the store are either domestic products or imports from other nations. Smirnoff, one of the store’s more popular brands, began as a Russian company but moved to the United States in 1933. The brand is now owned by international beverage conglomerate Diageo , which is based in London.

“There are very few vodkas nowadays that are actually imported from Russia,” Kirkland said. “Most vodkas that are imported — you have France, you have Finland, you have Poland. Most of them do not come from Russia.”

For those who used Russian Standard vodka for recipes or relaxation, Kirkland suggested an alternative.

“I would go with Reyka,” Kirkland said. “It’s a very smooth vodka, and a lot of people like it.”

