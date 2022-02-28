ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Sheridan Explains Why He Doesn’t View ‘1883’ and ‘1932’ as Spinoffs

After a semi-slow kickstart several years ago, Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” is seeing massive success ahead of its fifth season. And within the last year, the series’ popularity has spawned several new spinoffs. A few include the recently wrapped “1883,” as well as the upcoming sequel,...

