The Weeknd is first artist to have the “Global Digital Single” in back-to-back years

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” was named “Global Digital Single of the Year” for 2020 by the Independent Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide. Now, he’s earned that title again for 2021, with...

