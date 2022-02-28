ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Lt. Col. Richard John Silong, Ret. “Wyatt” October 7, 1965 – February 20, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Col. Richard John Silong, Ret. Rick Silong, call sign Wyatt, was born October 7, 1965 in Northridge, CA to Peggy and John Silong. He grew up in Palmdale, CA, attended St. Mary’s School and Paraclete High School, and attended both the University of Idaho and UCLA on a ROTC scholarship....

