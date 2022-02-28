Lt. Col. Richard John Silong, Ret. “Wyatt” October 7, 1965 – February 20, 2022

April 6, 1933 to February 2, 2022 - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gary Jennings was born in Salina, Kansas in 1933. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gary Jennings was born in Salina, Kansas in 1933. His family lived in Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and Myrtle Point, Oregon where he attended high school while also working in the family logging business. Gary enlisted in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic before being accepted as an Aviation Cadet, where he trained to fly F-86 fighters just as the Korean war came to an end. Transitioning into the Air Force Reserves and flying on weekends, he attended Long Beach State University and then the University of Southern California. He graduated from USC with a BS degree in accounting and later earned a master's degree and continued his military education by graduating from Air/War College. While at USC, he met and married his wife, Virginia "Gin" who was attending UCLA.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO