ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

14-year-old student shot near Brooklyn school

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zf6G_0eRd5jIy00

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot in the ankle near a Brooklyn school on Monday, officials said.

The teen was shot near Fulton Street and Utica Avenue around 2:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified. Police have not yet made any arrests.

The teen is a student at the nearby Boys and Girls High School, a spokesperson for the union representing school safety agents said. The student was shot after dismissal.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teenager stabbed by another in Manhattan: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenage boy was stabbed in the torso in the Lower East Side Friday afternoon, police said. The victim had a verbal dispute with another male teenager along Eldrige Street near Delancey Street, which resulted in the attack, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene, police said. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

71-year-old man attacked in Manhattan robbery, caught on video

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 71-year-old man was attacked by a robber near Union Square overnight Friday, police said. Around 12:45 a.m., the victim was walking along 14th Street near Fifth Avenue when the suspect approached him from behind, making him fall to the ground, according to authorities. The suspect kicked the man in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 77-year-old woman at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man already sought in connection with subway crime allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn station on Tuesday, police said. In the Tuesday morning attack at the Crescent Street subway station, the man stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thieves stole $425 worth of sneakers from Bronx store: NYPD

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for two sneaker stealers seen on camera removing shoes from a Bronx Sketchers store. The robbery took place about 6:45 p.m. Feb. 11, police said Friday. The two men entered the River Avenue and took five pairs of sneakers — all while flashing a knife at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video shows delivery worker getting slugged during group assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Violent video released by police Friday shows the moment a delivery driver was sucker punched in the face by one assault suspect. Police said the 29-year-old driver was approached by a group of eight men at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, who was delivering food to the Saint Nicholas […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Police#Bedford Stuyvesant#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Mom accused of causing ‘life altering’ injuries to 3-year-old daughter; police searching for her

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A mom allegedly “gravely injured” her 3-year-old daughter, then brought her to a hospital and fled, officials said. Friday. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Shaqwana Baker. She’s accused of causing injuries that are expected to be “permanent and life altering” for her young daughter. Baker brought her daughter […]
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

LI man chases down boy, threatens him over door-knock prank

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A West Babylon man was arrested after he allegedly chased down a 13-year-old boy and threatened to sic his dog on him over a door-knock prank, Suffolk County police said. The incident began Wednesday evening when the 13-year-old boy was walking with a group of friends to the playground at […]
WEST BABYLON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Police arrest Manhattan subway slasher: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police have arrested the alleged knife-wielding suspect behind a Sunday Manhattan subway station attack, NYPD said Thursday. Around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, a man and a group of three men “made incidental physical contact,” which turned into a dispute, as they passed through a stairway inside the West 4th Street/Washington Square […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Officers fired rounds during Brooklyn traffic stop: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police fired their guns during a traffic stop Thursday night, officials said. The shots did not strike anyone and no injuries were reported, police said. The incident is still under investigation. The rounds were fired after police made a traffic stop about 8:46 p.m. near Avenue J and East 39th Street […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Camera captures assault suspect in Bronx pizza shop after attack

WOODLAWN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man slugged a woman in the face as she walked into a Bronx subway station Monday morning, police said Thursday. The attack happened about 7:12 a.m., police said. The 46-year-old victim was walking downstairs into the Woodlawn Station when a stranger in front of her suddenly turned around and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Former Long Island middle school teacher accused of giving student alcohol, arrested: police

SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A former middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to a student in 2020, police said Friday. Sayville Union Free School District administrators contacted the Suffolk County Police Department in May 2021 with allegations of inappropriate contact by the teacher. Officials charge that 36-year-old Jason Ferremi gave his student, […]
SAYVILLE, NY
PIX11

See it: Men fire at each other on Brooklyn street

NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men engaged in a shootout last week, firing at each other multiple times in front of Brooklyn residents, police said Wednesday. The suspects opened fire on each other in front of a Riverdale Avenue home around 9:50 a.m. Friday. Police said each man fired multiple shots before fleeing in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

See it: Baby rescued from Brooklyn apartment fire; 11 injured

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A baby was rescued from a burning apartment building in Williamsburg Thursday morning, video from the scene showed. The fire broke out at a building on Moore Street near Manhattan Avenue around 1:45 a.m., FDNY officials said. The fire was reported on the third floor.  Nine civilians and two firefighters were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy