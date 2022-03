Sebastian Driussi and Ethan Finlay were rewarded for their two goals apiece in Austin FC's 5-1 victory over Inter Miami CF Sunday with MLS Team of the Week honors. This week's roster was dotted with Verde across the board: while Driussi made the MLS starting XI midfield and Finlay was placed on the Week 2 bench, head coach Josh Wolff was also given the nod as the league's Coach of the Week.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO