ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

CNN's Matthew Chance discovers he is crouching beside a GRENADE while reporting live

By Janon Fisher For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

CNN's veteran war correspondent Matthew Chance came within inches of stepping on a live grenade while covering the aftermath of a battle outside of Kyiv on Monday - his second brush with death on live television in less than a week.

Chance, 51, who has covered conflict in Libya, the Middle East and Afghanistan, barely flinched as he noted that he had just stooped down next to a pineapple grenade and warned the cameraman away from the live munition.

'I was crouching down next a grenade there,' he said, pointing to the deadly device as he surveyed the devastation. 'I didn't see that, so let's move away from there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzBmr_0eRd5Hmk00
While surveying the wreckage of a Russian convey after a fierce battle outside of Kyiv, CNN reporter Matthew Chance nearly steps on a pineapple grenade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaUxE_0eRd5Hmk00
A pineapple grenade sits mere feet from where Matthew Chance was reporting outside of Kyiv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmoFa_0eRd5Hmk00
Bodies of Russian soldiers and bombed out trucks and armored transports block the road after a pitched battle with the Ukrainian resistance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDLfZ_0eRd5Hmk00
Most Russian vehicles were barely recognizable. They were missing tires, windows and had been smashed by Ukrainian bombs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFeXW_0eRd5Hmk00
CNN reporter Matthew Chance wonders if the balance has been tipped to the Ukrainians or if the Russians will double their forces and attack again

Outfitted in a military helmet and flak vest with PRESS printed on the chest, Chance, who has been reporting from the field during the siege on Kyiv, walked down a column of destroyed armored personnel transport vehicles.

'This is one of those Russian, Soviet-era vehicles, which is completely burned out, he said, gesturing to a crumpled armored transport.

'The Russian column that has come down here has been absolutely hammered,' he said. 'Obviously, we're still in a very exposed situation right now.'

Trucks and tanks lay in ruin all around him, doors blown off, tires melted, windows non-existent and ash and debris strewn around the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLDgU_0eRd5Hmk00
Footage captured several others from CNN's team swoop in so the group could evade the gunfire exchange

Some of the vehicles that he walked past were still smoking.

'What kind of munitions does it take to do that to a vehicle' he said, pointing at one destroyed truck.

Unexploded munitions and hand grenades were all over in the road.

Chance then stopped to crouch by a teddy bear that had been left behind.

'Look, this is almost a cliche, but obviously someone has brought a memento from home, now it's scorched and lying with the debris in this failed [Russian] attack,' he said.

Chance paused briefly to let the cameraman scan the body of a Russian soldier abandoned by the army when it beat a hasty retreat from the withering Ukrainian forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIxHK_0eRd5Hmk00
CNN's Matthew Chance was seen in a bulletproof 'press' vest trying to evade the firefight

'His column has attempted to drive in and been thwarted,' he said of the dead soldier.

Ukrainian military and civilian authorities are 'absolutely enthused,' Chance reported, by the victory on the bridge to Kyiv.

'It's not just here,' he said. 'We've seen instances all over the country where the Ukrainians have really pushed back and it's really made them feel that they can win this war.'

As Chance mused on what the Russian response will be, he paused to stoop down and only then realized that a grenade was inches from his foot.

Last week, Chance and his cameraman were caught between Ukrainian and Russian forces during a firefight by an essential airfield outside of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian soldiers exchanged gunfire in a battle for control of Hostomel (Gostomel) airfield, a cargo airport, minutes after CNN's Matthew Chance began speaking to Russian soldiers he first believed were Ukrainians.

Russian special forces had descended on the air base in order to establish a bridgehead to bring in more troops and take over the airport.

Chance, shocked to learn he was speaking to Russian airborne troops, found himself in the middle of a counterattack from Ukrainian solders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObQOn_0eRd5Hmk00
Russian troops are now advancing on Kyiv from the north and east, with US intelligence saying the plan is to besiege the city, capture an airport, and fly in paratroopers who would then attack the capital. The aim would be to capture the government and force them to sign a peace treaty handing control of the country back to Russia or a Russian puppet

Footage shows Chance and a colleague, both wearing bulletproof vests, crouching against a wall as a car pulled up and several others from his team swooped in so the group could evade the firefight.

The airborne units are considered elite forces, specially selected for their skill and ability to parachute in during the initial attack.

They attacked and seized the Hostomel (Gostomel) airfield early Thursday and Ukraine's leadership vowed to take it back, according to Agence France-Presse.

'The enemy paratroopers in Hostomel have been blocked, and troops have received an order to destroy them,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

Hostomel is in the northwestern suburbs of Kyiv, making it vital to defend the Ukrainian capital from a Russian takeover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ow9V_0eRd5Hmk00
Photos posted to social media showed what they said were explosions in Kyiv on Friday night

Witnesses told AFP that they saw helicopter flying low above the airfield and fighter jets shoot missiles at Ukrainian troops.

'Then there was shooting. It lasted three hours. Then three more jets flew in and they started shooting again,' one unidentified local told AFP.

Ukraine leadership claimed that it had regained control on Thursday around 8pm local time.

An advisor to the Ukrainian president said on Facebook on Thursday evening: 'Hostomel Airport is ours,' and, 'Russian paratroopers have been destroyed.'

Chance usually reports out of Russia, but in August 2011, he and a handful of other journalist found themselves stuck inside the Riox hotel in Tripoli, captive to the Libyan forces of Gen. Muaamar Gaddafi.

Guarded by men with heavy weaponry and told they could not leave, 35 journalists were trapped in a luxury jail by a group of gunman just yards from Gaddafi's besieged compound.

The situation rapidly deteriorated. Food was running out, the electricity was off and 'guests' were forced to bunker down in the corridors which offered at least some protection from stray artillery bombarding the neighboring palace.

It became increasingly difficult to broadcast as batteries ran flat and phones went dead.

The gunman – a group of young Gaddafi fanatics – became increasingly aggressive and repeatedly refused to let the journalists leave.

During this terrifying stalemate, Chance deluged Twitter with information, detailing every stage of a siege which many feared would end in disaster.

The world outside was watching. At the start of the crisis, Chance had 700 followers. By the end this had swelled to 22,000.

No one was more surprised by this than him.

'I'd never really used Twitter before,' he says. 'I'd had an account for about two years but I didn't write anything. I didn't think anyone would be interested in what I had to say.'

‘After the Rixos I am a complete convert. I use it all the time.’

The messages, some mundane, some frightening, gave a chilling insight into the final days of Gaddafi’s stranglehold on the Libya capital.

‘Controlled panic in the Rixos. All journalists wearing body armor moving into what will hopefully be safe room,’ Chance tweeted on August 21, the second day of the siege, as the situation deteriorated.

Eventually, they were all released.

‘Rixos crisis ends. All journalists out!’, he wrote.

Comments / 5

Billyjoe Norwood
4d ago

No one believes cnn they more than likely fake the whole thing! Your a Failed company go bankrupt already please

Reply
5
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Russian Ukrainian Lawmaker Socked in the Face on Live TV

A Ukrainian lawmaker was left bloodied and disheveled on Friday after he was socked in the face and put in a headlock on live TV. The brawl erupted on the set of Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech talk show during a discussion about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. With former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and ex-president Petro Poroshenko nearby, journalist Yuriy Butusov walked right up to Nestor Shufrych, a lawmaker with the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform—For Life, and slapped him in the face. Shufrych then stood up to fight back and the two plunged to the ground before Butusov managed to get Shufrych in a headlock, all while horrified guests yelled, “Stop!” and “Let him go!” The two were eventually pulled apart and reappeared to continue the discussion, both looking as if they’d been mauled by a feral cat. Shufrych, who had sparked the ire of his fellow guests by refusing to condemn Vladimir Putin, accused Butusov of “scratching like a girl.”
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Libya#Crouch#Ukraine#Chance#Russian#Soviet#Ukrainian
MilitaryTimes

Russian jets intercepted on Marine F-35B deployment with UK

ARLINGTON, Virginia — In 2021 Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 joined the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth on a historic deployment years in the making ― one that showcased the F-35B. During the ship’s nearly eight months at sea, Marines and British pilots with the Joint Squadron 617...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos show multiple Russian attack helicopters shot down in Ukraine

Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, and suffered some cost as Ukraine fought back. Several videos taken near Hostomel, a town north of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, show what appear to be multiple Russian attack and transport helicopters being targeted with missiles and shot down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

ISIS Leader Killed in US Raid Was a Snitch Who Orchestrated the Yazidi Genocide

When Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died surrounded by helicopter-borne U.S. commandos on Thursday, he was leading a greatly diminished ISIS. The group—which once commanded swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria—has struggled to regain any significant footing in the wake of its defeat following an intense five-year military campaign by an international coalition.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Ukraine claims it has RECAPTURED airport on outskirts of Kyiv from Russian special forces, claims defense minister, as President Zelensky says 137 of his soldiers have been killed fighting Putin's troops

Ukraine's government claimed on Thursday to have retaken an airport on the outskirts of Kyiv that Russian airborne troops had earlier seized, as President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered compulsory enlistment and banned all men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. Ukraine's Armed Forces in an update at 8pm local time (1pm...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
19K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy