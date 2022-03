Alex Bowman, taking advantage of a two-tire pit gamble before the overtime restart, went on to score his first Cup victory of the season Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, also taking the same two-tire gamble, finished second. He was followed by Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch and William Byron. Chastain scored a race-high 52 points. He had 18 stage points and won the second stage. Bowman won the first stage.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO