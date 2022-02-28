ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping Ukraine refugees: Non profit provides emergency water access for those in need

By Daniella Genovese
Cover picture for the articleA water engineering nonprofit has sent a team to Ukraine's borders and neighboring countries in order to assess the safe water, sanitation and hygiene needs of tens of thousands of displaced refugees. Water Mission's rapid responders, who are working alongside other humanitarian organizations in the region, are in the...

