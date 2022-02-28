ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

The Park and the Clerk: Two issues headed to May ballot in Cleveland Heights

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Two separate issues were on their way to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections last week after City Council approved their placement on the May 3 primary ballot. An initiative petition to create a public activity park on just over an acre of city-owned land...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

New Middleburg Heights recreation director outlines 2022 activities to come

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- New Middleburg Heights Recreation Director Mark Elliott has hit the ground running. At the Feb. 22 Parks, Recreation and Services Committee meeting, he provided city officials with a multitude of plans for the rest of 2022. Elliott noted that the 6,500-plus Recreation Center members will have plenty of options from which to choose, whether for fitness classes, aquatics, sports leagues or special activities and events.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland Heights, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb wants Cleveland to spend $1.5 million to replace concrete barriers in Public Square with less obtrusive bollards

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Get ready to say goodbye to the concrete Jersey barriers in Public Square. Mayor Justin Bibb announced Friday he is proposing legislation to spend up to $1.5 million to replace the barriers, installed five years ago in Public Square in response to homeland security concerns, with less obtrusive steel bollards — low steel columns strong enough to stop a vehicle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

27 applicants vie to be Ohio’s school superintendent: The Wake Up for Friday, March 4, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures are trending upward for this weekend. It still will be a bit chilly today, with highs in the upper 30s and mostly sunny skies. Saturday will start of cloudy but skies will clear and temps will climb to the low 60s. It will be even warmer Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s, but showers and strong winds will put a damper on things. Read more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Ballots
Cleveland.com

National Democrats turn to more modest Ohio legislative map proposal: Capitol Letter

Blurred lines: A national Democratic group is backing an Ohio state legislative map plan that nominally contains fewer Democratic-leaning districts than the one Republicans passed. As Andrew Tobias explains, that’s because Democrats don’t like how the Republican plan is stuffed with slightly Democratic-leaning toss-up districts, with no Republican counterparts, giving the GOP a high ceiling of potential victories. Meanwhile, the “Rodden plan” named for the political scientist who designed it for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, has only a few toss-up districts, including some that lean Republican. That probably would lead to better real-world results for Democrats under the Rodden map, although it’s slightly less Democratic than the one local Democrats officially proposed. Some plaintiffs in the redistricting case are trying to get the Supreme Court to consider legal maneuvers that could adopt the Rodden map, bypassing the redistricting commission.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

A helping hand from Cleveland to suffering Ukrainians

CHEERS ... to those delivering aid to the suffering citizens of Ukraine facing death and displacement as Russia’s criminal bombardment of civilian areas continues. Cleveland.com’s Alexis Oatman lists tips for donating to reputable charities helping Ukrainians at https://tinyurl.com/4uf5f3yf. CHEERS ... to all those lighting up buildings and homes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea Schools hires new extended-day provider for 2022-23

BEREA, Ohio -- The ExtendED program in the Berea City Schools has been losing significant amounts of money the last few years, so independent contractor Right At School will provide before- and after-school services -- at no cost to the district -- beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Right At...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
67K+
Followers
64K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy