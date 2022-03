As of 5PM Monday- Today was very warm with temperatures making it into the 70s across several towns. Skies have been mostly cloudy and rain is moving across the CSRA. Rain will stay mostly light and widespread over the next hour and then become more patchy for the rest of the evening. Isolated showers are possible during the early morning hours but by the time you wake up, there will be no more rain and just cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO