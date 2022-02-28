ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi community college vice president found dead in his home

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi community college vice president was found dead in his home Saturday evening.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones confirmed that William Tucker, Vice President of Southwest Mississippi Community College, was shot and killed either Friday night or Saturday morning.

Tucker’s body was discovered later Saturday evening in his McComb house.

Jones told WLBT that he didn’t believe that Tucker’s death was the result of gang violence, despite an uptick in gang-related crimes in the area.

Comments / 7

Dole
3d ago

It was a young white couple that killed this man.His truck WAS found in Tylertown. I wish the news gEt their facts together before posting. Pike County needs to do better with these murder cases and alleged gangs.. The city has gotten out of control.

