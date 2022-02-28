ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian woman beaten with rock in NYC dies 3 months after attack: officials

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 4 days ago
GuiYing Ma passed away after getting struck in the head with a rock during an assault in Queens on November 26, 2021. GoFundMe

An Asian woman who was struck in the head with a rock in Queens has died from her injuries nearly three months later, authorities said Monday.

GuiYing Ma, 61, died Tuesday at Elmhurst Hospital from the head injuries she suffered in the Nov. 26 attack in North Corona, officials said.

Before her death, Ma’s loved ones thought she was making progress, according to her landlord.

“We told her to wave her hand, and she waved her hand,” Yihung Hsieh, 46, told The Post.

Elisual Perez allegedly attacked Ma after getting into a dispute with her on a sidewalk in North Corona, Queens.

“We told her to put her hand on her belly and she did. We told her to use her right thumb to say OK, she understands. And she did it. Before Tuesday, everything was good news.”

Go was sweeping the sidewalk when Elisual Perez, 33, approached and the two had a dispute, court records show. The nature of the argument was unknown.

He then allegedly hit her in the back of the head with a large rock that he picked up off the ground, causing her to lose consciousness, court records show.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows Perez strike Ma with the rock, causing her to fall. The video also shows him throw the object at Ma as she was lying on the ground, the records show.

Police also found the rock, which appeared to have blood on it, the records show. Perez confessed to detectives.

“The defendant stated in sum and substance: I hit her on the head with a rock,” according to the court records.

Ma was taken to the hospital and treated for a right skull fracture, facial fractures and internal bleeding on her brain.

Perez was arrested at the scene and charged with assault but now charges could be upgraded, officials said.

Ma’s attack came amid a surge in hate crimes against Asians in New York City.

“We are reviewing the latest development in this tragedy and will add or upgrade any appropriate charges supported by the evidence,” a statement from the Queens District Attorney’s Office said. “In the meanwhile, on behalf of the District Attorney, we extend our condolences to the family.”

The crime was reported to the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, but police were unable to determine whether it was a bias crime, police said. The attack came amid a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in the city.

A GoFundMe account started for Ma raised $183,830, according to the website.

“The first day her husband is crying, screaming,” Hsieh said. “Even when you close the door of her room you still could hear him in the hallway. He cannot accept it.”

