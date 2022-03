Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading. Broadcom — The chip stock rose more than 3% in extended trading on Thursday after Broadcom beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $8.39 of adjusted earnings per share, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $8.08 per share. The firm's second-quarter revenue guidance also came in above expectations.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO