MLB

The market has caught on to the trend of Bulls Overs, plus other best bets for Monday

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really hope MLB doesn't do anything stupid. Wait, let me clarify that: I hope MLB doesn't do anything stupider than what it's already doing. Today is the day MLB said would serve as a deadline not to lose regular-season games, and there are no signs that an agreement will be...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Iowa State
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't like NASCAR's reported proposal to bring street course race to Chicago

The sweeping changes that NASCAR has made to its schedule over the last several years has come at the expense of one of the biggest markets in the United States. Chicago has been without a race since Chicagoland Speedway was dropped from the schedule in 2020. That could soon change, though, as NASCAR is interested in making one of its more ambitious concepts a reality.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
Person
Javonte Smart
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Tyger Campbell
Person
Derek Jeter
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
CBS Sports

NFL combine 2022: Matt Corral says it would be blessing to be Big Ben's heir, reveals WR he wants to play with

Matt Corral is not expected to work out during the NFL Scouting Combine, as the former Ole Miss quarterback is still working his way back from a right ankle injury sustained during the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2. Corral still decided to go to Indianapolis this week to interview with teams while taking questions from the media, who on Wednesday morning peppered him with inquiries about his NFL future.
NFL
#Red Raiders#Bulls Overs#Marlins#Bracketology#Eastern
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd gets brutally honest on LeBron James, Frank Vogel amid Lakers’ struggles

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks further added to the misery of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after the Mavs took a 109-104 victory over a hapless LA side in their own home court. The Lakers put in a major effort to climb back from a huge deficit in the third quarter — they outscored the Mavs 31-14 — but in the end, Dallas was able to hold on to hand LeBron and Co. their third straight loss after the All-Star break.
NBA
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports
Texas Tech University
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
SOCCER
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Sends A Message To Nets Fans Amid Losing Streak: "If You’re A Fan And You Appreciate Nets Basketball And What We’re Trying To Build You’ll Follow Us Along This Journey..."

After his first game back in action, a 113-107 loss, Kevin Durant preached patience and faith to Nets fans in the post-game chat with the media. He kept things real, knowing that expectations have been high and that his Nets have, so far, failed to meet those expectations. “I just...
NBA
CBS Sports

Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
COLLEGE SPORTS

