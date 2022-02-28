ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

A promise kept: How Biden can come away with a win this SOTU

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088DfQ_0eRd474w00
© Greg Nash

Even for presidents, things don't always go according to plan.

When President Biden switched the State of the Union speech to this Tuesday, he might have hoped for good news.

That has — partly — been swept off the table by his failure to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It's hard to ignore the sound of explosions, the photos of black smoke rising above an airport, or the sight of terrified parents and children huddling together in a Ukrainian subway station.

On Tuesday night President Biden doesn't have to imitate FDR, who in 1942 talked only about Pearl Harbor and the consequences. But Biden must lead with Ukraine.

And it won't be enough for him to tick off a list of sanctions or predict how history will judge Vladimir Putin . He must explain what he has done, and why. That means using not just statistics but the stories that move listeners — and make them understand.

Biden has good speechwriters. The possibility of Russian invasion was not exactly a surprise. He should have no trouble with that.

Ironically, the president’s failure to persuade Putin gives him a chance to persuade Americans. Especially voters.

He needs that. With an approval rating in the low 40s, Biden is poised to become the third Democratic president in a row to control the House of Representatives on Inauguration Day, lose it in the midterms and face two years of a crippled presidency.

As someone who was in the 1994 White House during Bill Clinton 's disastrous mid-term, I have some idea of what that means. It's not ordained that a terrible mid-term leaves presidents unable to recover, but it's hard to win an election without support from some people on the other side. About 9 percent of Republicans voted for Barack Obama in 2010; about the same number of Democrats voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

Only 5 percent of Republicans like Biden today. More alarming: though Biden actually won the independent vote in 2020, now just 29 percent approve.

Despite its glitz and huge audience — 26.9 million for last year's unofficial one — it's customary to scoff at the SOTU. Critics deride the speech as a "laundry list" for its usual way of compressing complex issues in a paragraph each. The boost they give presidents usually evaporates fast.

But not always. The key to a Biden turnaround depends on answering another question: Why is his approval rate so low? Wasn't he the one who pledged to "work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did"?

On Tuesday Biden should speak directly to those who didn't vote for him. The fact is, when it comes to what Republicans want, his record is surprisingly good.

What exactly do they like? A Pew Research poll has some answers. Among major issues for Republicans are four: improving the economy (82 percent); lowering health care costs (53 percent), reducing crime (65 percent), and reducing the deficit (63 percent).

The administration rarely points out this bipartisan appeal.

Take one Biden accomplishment: expanding the Child Tax Credit, which last year removed almost half of America's poor children from poverty. Supporters marketed it almost entirely as a moral issue (“We have a moral obscenity of child poverty in this country,” said New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker .)

But it took a National Academy of Sciences report to make clear why Republicans should embrace it, too. The law would shrink the deficit, reduce crime, and create $1.50 of economic growth for every $1 spent.

Just this once, why not cast aside the fiction of nonpartisanship? Why not directly address Republicans? Why not use Biden accomplishments to point out how he has kept his promise to them?

And while he's at it, why not at least mention another development the administration apparently thinks too controversial to mention? Death rates in partisan Republican counties seem to total between three and six times those in Democratic ones.

Of course President Biden has avoided mentioning those results. Presidential advisers would be nutty to urge anything else.

But most people likely to watch the State of the Union know Biden's experience with tragedy within his family. Can't his writers create a section for tomorrow night where the president could passionately urge vaccination for all Americans — including those who hate his guts? I think they could. And Biden is just the kind of person who could movingly convey it.

Will such rhetorical steps by themselves reverse Biden's steep decline in the polls? Certainly not. No single paragraph, no matter how eloquent or well-meant, would do that. But this is a State of the Union. Its success shouldn't just depend on statistics about job growth and inflation.

To win over those who didn't vote for him will depend on whether Biden moves them — whether with stories of people in our neighborhoods, or in a subway station 6,000 miles away.

He hasn't done that yet.

Tuesday night is a good time to start.

Robert “Bob” Lehrman is a former White House speechwriter and author of seven books, including “The Political Speechwriter's Companion,” with co-author Eric Schnure. He teaches speechwriting at American University and writes frequently about political events.

Comments / 1

I am Brandon
4d ago

Anything other than how poorly the country is performing due to his horrendous leadership will be either a blatant lie or a lot of spin. How sad for us all.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
Fox News

Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggests Donald Trump, Republicans enabling Putin aggression during MSNBC interview

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggested during a Friday MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party were responsible for enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine. Appearing on "Morning Joe," Clinton accused Trump of "giving aid and comfort" to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republicans#State Of The Union Speech#The State Of The Union#Russian#Ukrainian#Americans#Democratic#White House#Democrats#Despi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

493K+
Followers
60K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy