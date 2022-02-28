ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Why I’m backing The Sun’s campaign to raise money for the brilliant Red Cross appeal to help Ukrainians stay safe

By Gary Lineker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MATCH of the Day host Gary Lineker is backing The Sun’s Ukraine Fund to raise vital money to help the desperate victims of the humanitarian crisis.

Every penny donated to our Ukraine Fund will go to the Red Cross to help the hundreds of thousands who are fleeing the country or suffering within its borders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mvf6_0eRd44Ql00
Patients at Kyiv's Okhmadet Children's Hospital sit in the basement as the conflict in Ukraine continues Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8L71_0eRd44Ql00
Gary Lineker is backing The Sun’s Ukraine Fund Credit: Reuters

Donate here to help Sun's fund

Here the former England captain — who has invited refugees to stay at his home — explains why he supports the essential work the Red Cross is doing.

WHO could not be moved by the traumatic scenes unfolding on the borders around Ukraine as hundreds of thousands of refugees — most of them women and children — flee their ravaged country.

As those terrified people crossed into countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania, workers from the Red Cross have been there to help, every hour of every day, since the crisis began.

Staff and volunteers from this remarkable charity are not only providing food, water and shelter for the families who are fleeing the conflict — they are also helping the injured and wounded who have been caught up in the fighting.

Over the years, I have made regular donations and helped raise awareness of the incredible work this trusted and solid organisation does for people of all walks of life.

Few of us can imagine — let alone experience — just how desperate circumstances have to be to risk your life and the lives of your children to flee your country and leave family behind.

ABSOLUTELY TRAUMATIC

Being a refugee is absolutely traumatic and I know the Red Cross will be there not just to provide physical help but to look after their mental health too.

We have seen the remarkable work of the Red Cross in places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

How to donate by text

TEXT TO 70141

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

Now, as this refugee crisis plays out almost on our doorstep, it is perhaps even more impactful to people here in Britain.

None of us know what is going to happen to Ukraine and her people.

But I can guarantee Red Cross workers will be on the borders helping the refugees in the days and weeks to come.

Hopefully, the world will come together to look after them and house them.

So, if you are in a position where you can help, please do anything you can.

Even the smallest of donations can help.

Any support that Sun readers can give will be massively appreciated and hugely important.

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akznz_0eRd44Ql00
A fleeing child stands in a snowfall as he arrives at a temporary camp in Poland Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjZgC_0eRd44Ql00
A woman hugs a child at a temporary camp in Przmeysl, Poland Credit: Reuters

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

“I believe in our defenders more than in God”: Why this Ukrainian family plans to stay in place

When I reached out to Kateryna Razan online, she had already posted countless Instagram stories with links to resources that could aid Ukrainians as Russia began its invasion. By Thursday afternoon, local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched what the Ukrainian foreign minister called a “full-scale invasion,” sending more than 100 missiles into Ukraine that killed at least 137 Ukrainians. The southern port city of Odesa, the country’s third largest and where Razan lives, was one site of clashes and where Russian troops touched ground via the Black Sea.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Lineker
Daily Mail

Thanks a MILLION for helping them! Record-breaking generosity of Mail readers as our appeal raises £1.2 million for Ukrainian refugees in just TWO DAYS

Generous Mail readers have opened their hearts – and wallets – to send our record-breaking Ukraine appeal past £1million in two days. On top of £500,000 pledged by the Daily Mail's owner, a sensational £710,000 has been donated already – for a grand total of more than £1.2million so far, making this the fastest fundraising appeal in newspaper history.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Volunteers#Refugees#Charity#Our Ukraine Fund#The Red Cross#T C
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Iraq
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy