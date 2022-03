Back when I was living in Mattawan there was a giant concrete castle-like house that I passed almost daily, and I've always wondered what the story behind it was. The house sits on open land on Sprinkle Road on the corner of Bishop Ave in Portage. One thing I did recently discover is that the house was relocated in the late 90's when they actually needed to separate it in 4 pieces to move it successfully. The house once resided at 10375 N 40th in Hickory Corners. Dating well over 150 years old, many say this once was an old Victorian Tea Shop and Antiques store:

PORTAGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO