DUNDALK, MD—A reward is being offered after a cemetery in Baltimore County was vandalized last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 23, it was reported to the Baltimore County Police Department that more than fifty headstones were damaged at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 1301 S. 48th Street in Dundalk (21222). Detectives continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information about this case may contact precinct detectives at 410-307-2020.

A reward is being offered for tips submitted via Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

“We are coordinating with local law enforcement officials about the heinous vandalism of headstones at a Ukrainian cemetery in Dundalk last week,” said Governor Larry Hogan on Monday. “The State of Maryland will match the {Metro) Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to any arrests.”

The post Reward offered after Baltimore County cemetery vandalized, desecrated appeared first on Nottingham MD .