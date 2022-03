It looks like the cast didn't know that they will be returning to the final frontier. Last week, we were treated with the news that the Kelvin cast members are returning for the fourth Star Trek film. A lot of fans celebrated the news as they are happy to see the crew back again for another film years after the release of Star Trek Beyond. But as it turns out, the cast wasn't actually aware that they are returning to the franchise when the announcement was made.

