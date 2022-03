This weekend, there seemed to be some hope that the baseball season could be saved in full, but that hope was dashed in short order. So far, the first two series have now had to be canceled. The dispute seems to be all about very complicated financial problems. I am equally frustrated with both sides, because they seem to have known what their problems were months in advance of the deadline and made no effort to do anything about it. I don’t know why they didn’t start negotiating long ago. I think they will lose a lot of fans for at least a year because of the pandemic and pent-up frustration. Both sides cannot afford to lose the whole season, and I sure hope they can get their collective acts together. I am crossing my fingers that I will be able to have a more positive update next week.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO