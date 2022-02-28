ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-Zoom forecasts full-year revenue below estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Recasts paragraph 1, adds forecast, share move)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc forecast fiscal 2023 revenue below Wall Street estimates on Monday, signaling a hit from tough competition and lower sign ups for its core Meetings platform, and sending its shares down 12% in extended trading.

Competition from Cisco’s conferencing tool Webex, Microsoft’s Teams and Salesforce’s Slack, which already have high penetration in the enterprise space, has made it difficult for Zoom to win over customers in the space.

That coupled with tapering pandemic-led growth as schools and workplaces open has hit Zoom, which derives a large portion of its revenue from smaller organizations.

The video conferencing platform forecast annual revenue between $4.53 billion and $4.55 billion, compared with estimates of $4.71 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue in the fourth quarter rose 21% to $1.07 billion, Zoom’s slowest-ever growth since it went public in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 1 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as a pandemic-led shift to hybrid work kept up the strong demand for its cloud-based software. The company’s revenue rose 26% to $7.33 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of $7.24 billion, according...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

CoStar stock falls 10% as FY22 revenue, EPS outlook seen below estimates

CoStar Group (CSGP -10.0%) stock declined following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates. FY21 revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $1.66B. Net income grew 29% Y/Y to $293M. "Net sales bookings for CoStar in the fourth quarter were virtually in-line with the record level of net sales bookings CoStar delivered in the third quarter of 2021. Even more encouraging, net sales bookings for Apartments.com increased sharply in the fourth quarter of 2021, indicating that the slowdown in revenue growth and sales bookings that we experienced earlier in the year is potentially behind us," said Founder and CEO Andrew Florance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

FuboTV Posts Record Full-Year Revenue

Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV reported record earnings in Q4 2021, generating $231 million in revenue, a 119% increase year-over-year. In addition to the strong quarter, the New York-based company posted record annual revenue of $638 million in FY2021, up from $261 million for the same period the year prior. Since...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom Video Communications#Slack#Webex#Teams#Salesforce#Ibes#Refinitiv
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Fnac Darty beats full-year targets as shoppers return to stores

(Updates with detail, CFO comment) Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fnac Darty on Wednesday reported better than expected annual earnings, helped by robust sales growth across its product categories as consumers returned to its stores. Retailers have seen their in-store sales rebound in recent months as vaccinations and easing pandemic restrictions...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
Reuters

UPDATE 1-S.Korea exports grew 20.6% in Feb, beating forecasts

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports grew for a 16th straight month in February and at a faster pace than expected, with the trade balance in goods swinging back to the positive territory. Exports in February expanded 20.6% from a year earlier to $53.91 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2021 Financial Results, Corporate Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) recently announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “In 2022 we will continue to advance Galafold growth worldwide while securing AT-GAA approvals for global launches. We have also made the strategic decision now not to spin off our gene therapy programs and technologies. As a result, we are streamlining our portfolio and aligning our organization around a more focused R&D pipeline. These actions will remove approximately $400 million in operating expenses through 2026. We are strongly committed to profitability in 2023 and will continue to be self-sustaining without the need for any further equity financings. As we reach these major inflection points of a second approved medicine as well as profitability, we are taking a significant step forward toward our vision to be one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies focused on rare diseases.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

March 3 (Reuters) - Chip company Broadcom Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand from enterprise and cloud clients, and the ramp up in 5G technology. The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $7.9 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.43 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

C3.ai increases full-year revenue outlook, stock rises

Shares of C3.ai Inc. were gaining in Thursday trading after the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results, while raising its outlook for the full fiscal year. The company posted a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $39.4 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with a loss...
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy