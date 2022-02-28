ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Let's Have a Look at the Latest Climate Report Before We Get to Revisiting the Keystone Pipeline

By Charles P. Pierce
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good people of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued their 2022 report on the state of the climate on Monday. As you might imagine, the state of the climate is double not-good and getting worse. From the Guardian:. The warnings make for grim reading. 3.5 billion people...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone Pipeline#Climate#Water Shortages#American#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
EPA
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy