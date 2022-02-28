New Qualcomm Chips Tease CD-quality Audio for Earbuds and Faster 5G

Connectivity will continue to rise in importance as hybrid work trends evolve and as people start to make new device purchases over the next few years. In case you hadn’t noticed, connectivity is king. In fact, the theme for this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona is Connectivity Unleashed. As simple as that two-word phrase may be, it highlights the increasing reach and importance of connectivity-based technologies and the capabilities they enable across an increasingly broad range of devices. A recent study by Comcast (CMCSA) found that nearly half of US respondents viewed WiFi as more important than reliable transportation in their daily lives!

