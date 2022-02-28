ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Qualcomm Chips Tease CD-quality Audio for Earbuds and Faster 5G

epicstream.com

Apple M2 Chip To Make New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac And Mac Mini Faster Than Predecessors? M2 Pro, M2 Max And M3 Chips Predicted To Be Announced In 2023

Here is everything we know so far about the Apple M2 chip. The anticipation for the upcoming new Apple computers is getting higher each passing year. Now, there have been reports claiming that the Cupertino-based company is gearing up to release new Macs that feature that brand-new M2 chip later this year.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Qualcomm's new smartwatch chips will reportedly be built using 4nm process node

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Qualcomm is looking to take its Snapdragon Wear chipset to a higher level while replacing the current Wear 4100 platform. Built on the 4nm process node, the Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100+ are both expected to improve the performance of Google's wearable operating system thanks to the manufacturing process being used.
ELECTRONICS
Times Union

Immerse yourself in omnisonic audio with a new pair of Microsoft Surface Earbuds

I swear it wasn’t too long ago that I was walking around town with a CD player in my backpack and a bulky pair of headphones blasting early 2000s music into my ears. Oh yeah, let’s not forget about the wire running to the headphones that would seemingly get caught on just about everything it could. Those were the days.
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Qualcomm Demos Future Of Connectivity With WiFi 7 And X70 5G Chips

Connectivity will continue to rise in importance as hybrid work trends evolve and as people start to make new device purchases over the next few years. In case you hadn’t noticed, connectivity is king. In fact, the theme for this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona is Connectivity Unleashed. As simple as that two-word phrase may be, it highlights the increasing reach and importance of connectivity-based technologies and the capabilities they enable across an increasingly broad range of devices. A recent study by Comcast (CMCSA) found that nearly half of US respondents viewed WiFi as more important than reliable transportation in their daily lives!
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X70 modem uses AI to boost your 5G connection

Qualcomm has announced its latest flagship 5G modem for mobile devices. The Snapdragon X70 is the first modem-RF system with a 5G AI processor, which will improve connection and power efficiency. The X70 is expected to launch in commercial mobile devices in late 2022. Smartphones using the Snapdragon X65 modem...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Qualcomm promises lossless Bluetooth audio with new chipset

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Qualcomm has announced a new generation of sound platforms that could introduce new capabilities like lossless audio, lower latency, and improved Bluetooth performance.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 might get battery life boost thanks to new 5G chip

As with any new generation, the iPhone 14 will deliver several improvements over its predecessor. Battery life is one of the upgrades that iPhone 14 buyers can expect from this year’s iPhone generation, as it’s the kind of improvement we always seek from newer models. A new report...
CELL PHONES
Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm Is One Of Our Favorite Chip Companies

Qualcomm is one of our favorite semiconductor companies and is home to decent capital appreciation potential and ample dividend growth upside. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) is one of our favorite semiconductor companies and in our view, is home to decent capital appreciation and ample dividend growth upside. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on numerous secular growth tailwinds and has a promising strategy in place to expand its position in existing markets while pursuing growth opportunities in new markets.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Connect for devices with best-in-class 5G and Wi-Fi

Qualcomm launches the new Snapdragon Connect badge for mobile devices. Snapdragon Connect includes a suite of Qualcomm's best connectivity technologies for OEMs to implement in their devices. The badge will be available across mobile, gaming, AR/VR devices, and automotive, with the platform "coming soon" to wearables such as smartwatches and...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Qualcomm's new S5 and S3 audio platforms tout lower latency, lossless audio

Qualcomm announced today two new audio platforms that support its Snapdragon Sound technology. The S5 and S3 sound platforms include 16-bit lossless CD-quality audio, stereo recording via earbuds and multipoint bluetooth wireless connectivity. It also features gaming mode with 68ms low latency audio and low-energy audio for sharing and broadcasting.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Qualcomm at MWC 2022: Using AI to Boost 5G Speeds

Qualcomm's appearance at Mobile World Congress 2022 was characteristically eye-catching, wowing watchers with the reveal of the AI-powered Snapdragon X70 modem that the company hopes will deliver "breakthrough 5G speeds." The new X70 modem will become one of Qualcomm's most powerful bits of hardware to date and could be the last Qualcomm modem to feature in Apple's iPhones before the company switches to its own designs.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

MWC: Qualcomm's new 5G modem is the first with built-in AI

Qualcomm on Monday unveiled the latest generation of its 5G modem-RF system, the Snapdragon X70 -- the first-ever modem-to-antenna 5G system with an integrated AI processor. With the addition of AI, the modem can help 5G devices offer higher speeds, better coverage and latency, and better power efficiency. "I do...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Qualcomm's New 5G And WiFi 7 Tech Is About More Than Just Speed

Qualcomm made two big announcements at MWC today, revealing its next-generation 5G modem in the Snapdragon X70 and the FastConnect 7800, a new commercial WiFi 7 system that's arriving just as WiFi 6 seems to be gaining ground in the consumer space. While increased speeds and better connectivity are obviously big factors with any new 5G or WiFi modem, they aren't the only things worth paying attention to in Qualcomm's new offering.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Qualcomm is bringing 5G to your next laptop and PC

Qualcomm has unveiled two new Snapdragon modules that it hopes will make 5G connectivity ubiquitous across laptops and desktop computers, as well as smartphones. The Snapdragon X65 and X62 Modem-RF systems fit neatly into an M.2 slot, giving hardware vendors a simple way to build in 5G capability without having to compromise on device form factor or power efficiency.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

