Pennsylvania moves to divest holdings in Russian assets

By MARC LEVY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is spurring Pennsylvania lawmakers to draft legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state's three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia, as some selling off was already underway Monday. The state Treasury Department said...

