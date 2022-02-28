New voting system compromise hinges on choice

There is a chance there could be a new voting system in place for the August and November ballots in Shelby County.

But the framework outlined Monday, Feb. 28, for a compromise between the Shelby County Election Commission and the Shelby County Commission depends on how voters would be offered a choice between a voting machine with a paper trail and a hand-marked paper ballot.

“This is merely a framework,” Shelby County Election Commission Chairman Brent Taylor said Monday in describing the path to a compromise he and Shelby County Commission Chairman Willie Brooks have been drafting.

Brent Taylor

Willie Brooks

Last year, the Election Commission voted to buy a new touch-screen machine-based system with a paper readout of a voter’s choices that is then fed into a digital scanner after the voter reviews it and into a locked ballot box as a paper audit trail.

The current touch-screen machine system does not have such a paper trail.

The County Commission expressed its preference for a hand-marked paper ballot system that uses no machines and voted down any funding for the system approved by the Election Commission.

Last year, the Shelby County Election Commission voted to buy a new touch-screen machine-based system with a paper readout of a voter’s choices. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

That action set up a still-pending lawsuit by the Election Commission against the County Commission over the separation of their powers in the matter. The compromise Taylor outlined Monday would include ending the litigation.

Taylor suggested voters have the option to ask for a paper ballot since the digital scanners can also scan hand-marked paper ballots. But the County Commission again voted down any funding for the system.

Brooks wants a demonstration for commissioners of how a choice of voting systems might work without the touch-screen system being the default method of voting.

“What both the County Commission and Election Commission want to make sure of is that the election workers do not couch this in a way where we are exhibiting a preference in how they cast their ballot,” Taylor said Monday.

He likened it to the choice voters make in a primary election when they are asked by precinct polling officials if they want to vote in the Democratic primary or the Republican primary.

The goal is to have a County Commission decision on funding a voting system with both options at a cost of about $5.9 million by its March 21 meeting.

Any later and Taylor says the Election Commission would have to use the current touch screen system for the August and November elections in addition to the upcoming May elections.

Early voting in advance of the May 3 election day begins in mid-April.

The touch screen machines used now are no longer serviced by the manufacturer, although some parts are still available. The state has also put off the date when the current model of touch screen machines can no longer be used to the end of 2022.

The original timeline was to have a new voting system for the 2020 election year in Shelby County.

The Election Commission was showing the public a system that included a paper trail run through a scanner and into a ballot box as early as 2018.

The demonstration was the same month that the current Shelby County Commission took office. The County Commission would later back a new voting system of hand-marked paper ballots instead of the Election Commission’s preference for updated touchscreen machines with the paper readout added.

Taylor couldn’t get any of the 13 county commissioners to bring his compromise of a choice for voters to the body for a decision.

The Election Commission used the new system in a special election in Collierville a month after the 2020 presidential general election.

Voting machines from the November presidential general election had to be locked down and remain unused for a certain time after the election, requiring new voting machines.

Those new machines were bought with help from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office but raised questions on the County Commission.

County commissioners renewed their formal support for hand-marked paper ballots and approved a resolution authorizing county government to take bids on a hand-marked paper ballot voting system separately from the Election Commission.

The Election Commission went to court on the issue of which commission had the right to pick the voting system and whether that obligated the other body to fund the purchase of that system.

Chancellor Gadsen Perry ruled late last year that the Election Commission picked the voting system but that the County Commission could refuse to fund that system. The commission could not, however, then couldn’t pick another system.

The ruling preserved the status quo and once Perry followed with a formal order in January, the Election Commission sought an expedited appeal to see if the standoff could be resolved in time to get a new voting system in place for the August state and federal primaries and county general election.

Taylor and Shelby County Election Commission Administrator Linda Phillips have said they don’t want to use the old system in the August elections and then the new one in the November elections.

The two ballots will share the same state and federal races with primaries in August and the winners of those primaries advancing to the November general elections.

Taylor, meanwhile, has also proposed a compromise on the bar code on the readout of a voter’s choices that involves having scanners for the bar codes available to voters to make sure the bar code accurately preserved their choices.

The scanners would be separate from the ones that would formally accept the voter’s choices and records them for tabulation. They would be similar to price scanners used by customers in big box retail stores.