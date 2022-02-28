ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Daily Update 2-28-2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 28, 2022, there are currently 3,045 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,317 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 42-year old male from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated and boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (108), Boone (32), Braxton (28), Brooke (17), Cabell (132), Calhoun (18), Clay (25), Doddridge (21), Fayette (114), Gilmer (6), Grant (11), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (33), Hancock (17), Hardy (10), Harrison (195), Jackson (12), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (237), Lewis (39), Lincoln (34), Logan (60), Marion (132), Marshall (61), Mason (38), McDowell (86), Mercer (188), Mineral (30), Mingo (37), Monongalia (139), Monroe (25), Morgan (16), Nicholas (58), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (7), Preston (70), Putnam (98), Raleigh (160), Randolph (21), Ritchie (29), Roane (33), Summers (12), Taylor (53), Tucker (18), Tyler (8), Upshur (57), Wayne (53), Webster (25), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (115), Wyoming (43). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County
8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC )
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
Berkeley County
8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
Boone County
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )
Braxton County
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton )
Cabell County
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )
Clay County
8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department (parking lot), 451 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV
Gilmer County
8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11 )
Greenbrier County
9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC )
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
Hancock County
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )
Jefferson County
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
Lewis County
8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1 )
Lincoln County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )
Logan County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
Marion County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
Marshall County
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )
Mason County
8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12 )
Mineral County
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV
Mingo County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC )
Monongalia County
7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Monroe County
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV
Morgan County
8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1 )
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
Ohio County
9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )
Putnam County
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )
Raleigh County
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh )
Randolph County
8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC )
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Taylor County
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV
Upshur County
8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC )
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )
Wood County
8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1 )

Please check with the testing site, DHHR's social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations, and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.





















































































