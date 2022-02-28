ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can prepare for any potential severe weather

By Ivie Macy
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All local emergency managers are encouraged to teach Missourians about preparing for severe weather during the state’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This week begins on March 7 and lasts until March 11.

“Although many Missourians associate severe weather with the spring and summer months, there is no tornado season,” said Jim Remillard, the state Emergency Management Agency director. “Dangerous and sometimes deadly tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding can happen year-round. That’s why it’s incredibly important to have an emergency plan in place and talk to your family about when to take action before severe weather strikes your area.”

CLICK HERE to see the latest KOLR10 weather forecast

Missouri’s annual statewide tornado drill will be taking place on Thursday, March 8, at 10 a.m. This is also the day where weather radios are set to receive their routine weekly tests and alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Everyone is encouraged to practice taking cover in their designated shelter.

The National Weather Service will be giving safety tips and educating about tornados, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, and other scenarios regarding severe weather. Anyone can take part on the Severe Weather Awareness Week page each day during the week.

Below is a list of what safety message will be delivered each day:

  • Monday, March 7 – Receive Weather Information Day
  • Tuesday, March 8 – Tornado Safety Day
  • Wednesday, March 9 – Lightning Safety Day
  • Thursday, March 10 – Hail/Wind Safety Day
  • Friday, March 11 – Flood Safety Day

