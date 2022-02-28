ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of Feb. 21

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fudA_0eRcys9I00 SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of Feb. 21. Trout stocking updates also are posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking Trout Stocking Locations For Week of Feb. 21:
Back Fork of Elk River Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release) Big Sandy Creek Blackwater River Boley Lake Buckhannon River Buffalo Creek Bullskin Run Camp Creek Castleman Run Lake Cherry River Clear Fork of Guyandotte River Coopers Rock Lake Cranberry River Desert Fork Dry Fork (Tucker) East River Evitts Run French Creek Pond Gandy Creek Glade Creek of Mann Glade Creek of New River Glady Fork Horseshoe Run Laurel Creek of Cherry River Laurel Fork (Randolph) Laurel Fork Holly River Left Fork Holly River Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River Mash ForkMash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q) Mason Lake Meadow Creek of New River Middle Creek (Berkeley) Middle Wheeling Lake Mill Creek (Berkeley) New Creek Dam No. 14 North Fork Lunice North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Paint Creek Paw Paw Creek Pinnacle Creek Pond Fork R. D. Bailey Tailwaters Red Creek Shavers Fork (Bemis) Shavers Fork (Lower Section) Shavers Fork (Upper Section) (Upper end near Rt. 250 bridge did not get stocked due to construction) South Branch (Catch and Release) South Branch (Smoke Hole) Spruce Knob Lake Sugar Creek Summersville Tailwaters Summit Lake Teter Creek Lake Tygart Valley River Headwaters Upper Guyandotte River Whiteday Creek Williams River Williams River (Catch and Release) While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.
To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase fishing license and trout stamps, visit WVdnr.gov.

The post WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of Feb. 21 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

