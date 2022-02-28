Mississippi Valley Conservancy receives truck from Dahl Auto

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is celebrating a new way to protect land in our area.

Dahl Auto donated a new pick-up to the MVC.

It will be used in a lot of ways over a nine-county area.

“We load a big 100 gallon pumper unit into the back of it. We’ll haul trees with it for planting, prairie seed. Obviously it has plenty of room for our crew,” said Mississippi Valley Conservancy land manager Levi Plath.

There are still openings to join the crew that will ride in that new truck.

Applications are open until March 11th for four paid land management internship positions.



