Former attaché for Ukraine Embassy in US pleading for help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local Ukrainians are asking for all US citizens to help their country in its David-versus-Goliath fight against Russia.

The former Press Attaché for the country’s US Embassy lives here in Jacksonville and we spoke with he Monday as she made the case for why Americans should be invested in this fight.

Natalia Solieva grew up in Ukraine and served as Press Attaché for the country’s US embassy for four years.

Now, videos of the war-torn country flood her inbox, sent from family and friends back at home documenting the horrors playing out each day.

“After that shelling there was one woman who died and 32 people wounded and that’s the first numbers,” said Natalia in reference to a video she received earlier in the day.

She said her loved ones are safe, at least for now.

“I believe in Ukraine’s victory, but we need help,” said Natalia.

She said she and the Ukrainian people are thankful for the international support they’ve received so far.

“But we see that the war is still in Ukraine, you know air strikes, tanks on our streets so it means that it’s not enough,” said Natalia.

She made the argument while the fighting in Ukraine may seem distant, the moral fight couldn’t be closer to home.

Natalia said this war is about more than just Ukraine, it’s about the survival of Democracy, a path Ukraine chose after breaking with the Soviet Union.

“That’s a big fear for Putin because he understands that Russian people will look at Ukraine and say this is possible,” said Natalia.

She says there are ways you can donate to help the cause.

A number of resources and fundraisers can be found on the embassy’s Twitter page.

But Natalia said even more powerful, are the voices of Americans.

“You can contact the people in Washington DC, your Senators, your congressmen, your representative to ask them to do more for Ukraine,” said Natalia.

Natalia argued Russia, if successful in taking Ukraine, will turn its ambitions towards other Eastern European countries like Poland.

“If Russia will be not stopped that’s going to be maybe even the World War Three,” said Natalia.

