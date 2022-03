We have a new month. It’s the month of change for much of the USA below the 44th parallel. Winter changes to spring in the third week of March on the calendar but at our latitude, that means we still have another month or more of winter weather ahead of us. I should say that is typically the condition we see in this part of the U.S. Last year and this year seem to have missed the weather memo regarding winter conditions in much of the Rocky Mountain West. In the Big Horn Basin wind, not snow, has been the major weather event this year. Hopefully, it is not too late for winter to wake up and give more snow to the mountains west and east of us.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO