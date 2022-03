Sometimes you don't really realize something is kind of gone until you see or hear about it again, and that may be the case with leopard-print shoes. A few years ago, you couldn't leave the house without seeing spotted shoes. They may have been in the form of heels, sneakers, ballet flats, or ankle boots, all of which are hard to miss. Then at some point post-2018, they went into hibernation. The thing about animal prints is that they always return. History has proven this over and over. And yes, the next leopard-print shoe era may be upon us.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO